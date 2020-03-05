Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- The global "contraceptives market 2020", valued at US$ 20,111.6 Mn in 2017, is set to jump to US$ 31,666.9 mn by 2025, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others), and Geography Forecast till 2025". The report analyses various factors and estimates that the market will display a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Contraceptives, in basic terms, refer to a basket of methods, devices, drugs, procedures that are used for birth control. These devices enable a man and woman to enjoy a healthy sex life without the fear of pregnancy. Some commonly used contraceptive techniques include the use of contraceptive pills, copper IUD, hormonal IUD, condoms, injections, diaphragm, and cervical cap.



The report covers:



- Global Contraceptives Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Gain More Insights into the Contraceptives Market Research Report



Leading Players operating in the Contraceptives Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Bayer AG

- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson

- Merck, Teva Pharmaceuticals

- Allergan

- Reckitt Benckiser plc

- Mylan Laboratories Limited

- Church & Dwight, Co.

- Medisafe Distribution Inc

- The Female Health Company



Need for Containment of Spread of STDs to Boost the Relevance of Contraceptives

The global contraceptives market revenue is set to get a boost owing to the fact that contraceptive devices such as condoms can effectively protect against contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). For example, research by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that STDs spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as herpes and syphilis, can be prevented using condoms. Rising prevalence of STDs, especially HIV, have necessitated the use of contraceptives. The global contraceptives market stands to gain from this development.



Request A Sample Copy- Contraceptives Market Report



Rising Awareness of Family Planning Benefits to Propel Growth

The WHO estimates that around 214 million women in the reproductive age bracket in developing nations wish to avoid pregnancy and are aware of contraceptive methods. The global contraceptives market growth is premised on the increasing awareness in emerging nations where governments are taking active efforts to curb the population growth. For example, in India, the government has launched a National Program for Family Planning to spread awareness about the importance of family planning, especially on the health of the woman. Informed planning can save the woman from unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and early-age childbearing.



Detailed Table of Content:



- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Fertility Statistics - Key Countries, 2017

o New Product Launch

o Pipeline Analysis

o Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

o Technological Advancements

o Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

- Global Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

- 5.2.1, Contraceptive Drugs

- Oral

- Injectable

- Patches

? Contraceptive Devices

- Male Contraceptive Devices

- Female Contraceptive Devices

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

? Male

? Female

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

? Hospital Pharmacy

? Retail Pharmacy

? Clinics

? Online Channel

? Public Channel & NGOs

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Latin America

? Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Contraceptives Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Contraceptives Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Knee Replacement Market to Reach USD 12.72 Billion by 2026, Advances in Material Used in Surgical Procedures to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



Guidewires Market to Hit USD 1,401.0 Million by 2026; Rising Demand for High-precision Diagnostic Tools to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs