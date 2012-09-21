Contraceptives Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- There has been an increase in the number of women requiring publicly funded contraceptives, which means there is a growing awareness among women for contraceptive methods. Use of contraceptive devices like condoms, intrauterine devices, vaginal ring, etc. is expected to increase the market value further. Rising awareness for implementing contraceptive methods is accelerating the growth of the market.



The global market is growing at a tremendous pace with oral contraceptives considered to be the fastest growing segment in this category. Use of contraceptives is the most common method of avoiding unplanned pregnancies and this market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the near future.



Market Segmentation



- Oral Contraceptives

- Injectables

- Topical Contraceptives



This research report on the contraceptives industry analyzes the different market segments and major geographies.



The report is a complete study based on the current market trends, technological improvements in the contraceptives market, and market projections for the near future, market drivers, restraints, and market structure. The report also includes an analysis of Porter’s five force model, and detailed profiles of top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants.



Major geographies analyzed under this study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The major players dominating this industry are Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson, Church & Dwight, Merck, Reckitt & Benckiser, Watson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Warner Chilcott Ltd., Pfizer, Ansell Ltd., Wyeth, SSL International, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides an overview of the major factors driving and restraining industry growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the industry

- It helps to make informed business decisions based on an in-depth analysis of the market

- It helps to get a clear understanding of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a complete insight of the leading competitors and their market strategies

- It provides a pin point analysis of the technological developments in the contraceptives market



