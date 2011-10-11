Naperville, IL-- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Contraceptives Market to 2017 - Hormonal Contraceptives and Strong Pipeline to Drive the Growth in Future market report to its offering



Contraceptives Market to 2017 - Hormonal Contraceptives and Strong Pipeline to Drive the Growth in Future



Summary



Reportstack, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Contraceptives Market to 2017 - Hormonal Contraceptives and Strong Pipeline to Drive the Growth in Future” which provides insights into the global contraceptives market and market forecasts until 2017. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the contraceptives most commonly used, such as oral, topical and injectable contraceptives, intrauterine devices, condoms and vaginal rings. The report also examines usage patterns for oral, topical and injectable contraceptives treatment. It also includes insights into the contraceptives R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major companies in the contraceptives market. Finally, the report also includes analysis of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that have taken place in the global contraceptives market.



The research analysis shows that revenues are projected to increase from $15.5 billion in 2010 to $19.2 in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%. Prescription and OTC contraceptives held an 82% and 18% market share, respectively, in 2010. The intrauterine devices market was valued at $1,370.4m in 2010 and revenues are projected to increase to $1,398.1m in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3%. However, revenues are expected to decline in 2015 due to the patent expiry of Mirena and the availability of low cost hormonal intrauterine devices. Strategic consolidations through acquisition accounted for 31% of M&A deals.



Scope



- The report analyzes the market characterization, pipeline analysis and key M&A trends for oral, topical and injectable contraceptives, condoms, intrauterine devices and vaginal rings in the contraceptives market.

- Data and analysis on the contraceptives market in leading geographies: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

- Annualized market data for oral contraceptives, topical contraceptives, injectable contraceptives, condoms, intrauterine devices and vaginal rings in the contraceptives market from 2002–2010, with forecasts to 2017.

- Market data on the therapeutic landscape, which covers oral, topical and injectable contraceptives, and includes market revenues, treatment usage patterns and annual cost of usage.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the contraceptives market, which includes companies such as Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Church & Dwight and Merck.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place from 2005–2011 in the contraceptives market.



Companies Mentioned:

Yaz/Yasmin

Mirena

Nuvaring

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight

Merck

Reckitt & Benckiser



