global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 3.88% during 2017- 2022, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, rise in gross national income, increasing take away formats and surge in number of senior care homes coupled with varying VAT rates in the European region. Moreover, emerging markets have shown a remarkable growth in the recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand for contract catering services in the future.



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Contract Catering Market Overview



In terms of segmentation, market is categorized into segments including Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore and Sports & Leisure. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global contract catering market is driven by increasing awareness towards the benefits of balanced and nutritional diet during the work hours. Moreover, the accelerated demand of customized food for employees and patients as well as improving the quality of life of employees working in remote sites has been boosting the growth in segments including business & education, hospital, senior care, defense & offshore, etc. Contract catering services have been gaining major traction as the next major development in the emerging markets; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed. Stringent directives and political uncertainties accompanied with retention of skilled manpower are the challenges faced by players in this industry.



The report titled Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022 - Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country has analyzed the contract catering market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil). The report has covered and analysed the potential of global contract catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global contract catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



