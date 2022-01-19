London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- Contract Logistics Market 2022



Contract Logistics Market is valued approximately at USD 190 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.



Key Players Covered in Contract Logistics market report are:

Agility

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL Supply Chain

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics/GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain, XPO

Yusen Logistics



Market Segmentation



Contract Logistics Market Segmentation as Follows:



By Type:

Outsourcing

Insourcing



By Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others



By End-User:

Aerospace

Automotive

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Other End Users



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Competitive Scenario



Key Features of Contract Logistics market Report



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Contract Logistics Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Contract Logistics Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Contract Logistics Market, by End-User, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Contract Logistics Market, By Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Contract Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Contract Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Contract Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increase in volume of business such as manufacturing and retails products

3.1.1.2. Growing online trade and increase in supply chains

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Old infrastructure and standardisation and high cost of logistics

3.1.2.2. Less manufacturer control on logistics

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Use of advance robotics technology in logistics

3.1.3.2. Automation in drone and self-driving vehicles in logistics



Chapter 4. Global Contract Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued…



