Contract Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide : APL Logistics, Agility Logistics, Gulf Agency Company

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Contract Logistics Market Insights, to 2028"



Major players profiled in the study are:

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Agility Logistics (Switzerland), APL Logistics Ltd (Singapore), Gulf Agency Company Ltd.(United Arab Emirates), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Tibbet & Britten Group plc (United Kingdom), DSV A/S (Denmark)



Scope of the Report of Contract Logistics

Contract logistics is the outsourcing of resource management responsibilities to a third-party company. Contract logistics businesses handle activities like designing & planning supply chains, designing facilities, warehousing, transporting as well as distributing goods, managing inventory, processing orders & collecting payments and even offering certain aspects of customer service. Contract logistics or system logistics, is also known as 3PL (3rd party logistics). Some of the key contracts logistics companies include UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and DSV A/S. Growing trading activities owing to globalization is likely to impel growth of the global contract logistics market over near future.



The Global Contract Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Manufacturing, Retail, Aerospace, Automotive, Pharma and Healthcare, Others), Services (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing & Distribution, Others), Mode of transportation (Land Transportation, Air Transportation, Sea Transportation)



Market Opportunities:

- Adoption of multi-modal system

- Use of IT solutions and software



Market Drivers:

- Increasing demand for special transport services necessitate new corporate strategies

- Considerable investments on the part of logistics providers

- Growing trading activities owing to globalization



Market Trend:

- Growing e-commerce industry & reverse logistics operations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



