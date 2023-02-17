Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Synthetic Biology Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $35.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as diversified applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and growing initiatives in synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing, and increasing investments in the market are propelling the growth of this market. However, biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns related to synthetic biology are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



The oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the tool segment in the synthetic biology market in 2021.



Based on tool, the synthetic biology market is broadly segmented into oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. In 2021, oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market for tools. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of applications.



The medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the synthetic biology market in 2021.



Based on application, the synthetic biology market is categorized into three segments—medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. In 2021, medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of synthetic biology market. Factors such as the adoption of synthetic biology techniques and tools in regenerative medicine, use of synthetic biology tools in drug discovery and development are projecting the segmental growth.



Asia Pacific is likely to grow at higher double digit during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such the increasing investment in research & development, emergence of new market players in synthetic biology market.



Synthetic Biology Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Diverse applications of synthetic biology

Increased funding for research in synthetic biology

Declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing

Innovations in synthetic biology



Restraints:



Biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns



Opportunities:



Increasing demand for fuel alternatives

Growth in research on synthetic drugs and vaccines

Use of machine learning in research and development



Challenges:



Standardization of biological parts



Key Market Players:



Some of the prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris (US), Precigen, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), Codexis (US), Synthego (US), Creative Enzymes (US), and among others.



Recent Developments:



In January 2021, Novozymes launched Frontia GlutenEx. It would help wheat processors increase their gluten protein recovery and, at the same time, cut down on energy consumption.



In February 2021, Merck partnered with BioNTech (Germany) to supply lipids for the production of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2).



In January 2021, Merck acquired AmpTec (Germany). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its product portfolio to develop and manufacture mRNA for utilizing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics.



