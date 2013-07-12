Contract Research Organization Market in the US to 2015 Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Contract Research Organization market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing outsourcing of R&D activities. The Contract Research Organization market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of emerging outsourcing destinations. However, the shortage of CRO staff could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Contract Research Organization Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the USA region; it also covers the Contract Research Organization market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., Quintiles Transnational Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Icon Plc., Ricerca Biosciences LLC, Parexel International , Kendle Inc., and, PharmaNet Clinical Services.



