Contract Research Organization Services Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is estimated to account for over US$ 40 Billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7.0% from 2019 to 2030.



The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing number of clinical trials, increased outsourcing of R&D activities and growth in the biosimilars and biologics market which are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, clinical trial failures and stringent & differing government regulations are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Prominent Players in the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market



Some of the prominent players in the contract research organization services (CROs) market include IQVIA, Covance Inc., Parexel International Corporation., PRA Health Sciences., PPD, Inc., ICON plc, Syneos Health., Charles River, Medpace, Inc. and WuXi AppTec among others.



Scope of Report:



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In August 2017, INC Research Holdings, Inc., a global Phase I-IV Contract Research Organization (CRO), and inVentiv Health, Inc., a privately held global CRO & Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), announced successful completion of their merger creating the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, including an end-to-end CRO and CCO.



Growing incidences of diseases and emergence of new disease cases has necessitated the need for new curable drugs for treatment. Whereas, in developing countries, there are large number of unmet clinical needs due to the occurrence of infectious and tropical diseases in the region. These overall factor, has led to increase in the number of clinical trials conducted which will in turn is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for contract research organization services (CROs) and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market share. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rising unmet health care needs and improving healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, companies have shifted their focus to the emerging countries due to the increasing regulatory requirements and approval timeline in developed countries.



