Contracting With the Federal Government Workshop to Be Held in Springfield, Virginia, on November 16

Annandale, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- On November 16, Global Business Network Association (GBNA) will present a "Tools for Success-Reinventing Small Business for Tomorrow" workshop for business owners and professionals in the Washington DC/Northern Virginia area. GBNA Chairman and entrepreneur, Micheal Davis, claims the team of industry experts leading the event will offer real-world strategies for starting a business with nothing and building it into a million dollar operation in a short amount of time. The one-day event will be held at the Waterford at Springfield, in Springfield, Virginia, at 6715 Commerce Street. Tickets are $75 per person.



"The federal government is the #1 buyer of goods and services in the United States,” explained Davis. “And when it comes to federal government contracting opportunities, no business is better than another. It doesn't matter if you run a graphic design firm or you're a food distributor, once you discover these little-known strategies you’ll understand exactly how to win government contracts."



Workshop attendees will learn how Davis built his company, Davis-Paige Management Systems LLC, into a $30 million dollar business in 11 years by outthinking competitors in the government contract arena. Business owners will meet professionals who have been both government contractors and government representatives -- allowing them to see how the system works from both sides of the fence. While networking, they'll be introduced to individuals who currently sign off on government contracts.



"Most business owners avoid government contracts because they don't really understand the process it takes to secure them. It looks scary from a distance,” Davis added. “We're bringing in success stories and we're showing them strategies to prove that getting government contracts is both attainable and profitable. No theory here!"



To purchase tickets for the Contracting with the Federal Government workshop, visit the GBNA 2011 Small Business Forum website at (http://conta.cc/gbna2011).



To learn more about the Global Business Network Association, visit their site at (http://www.thegbna.org/), or contact Jacqueline Windley at (jwindley@thegbna.org) or (202) 321-4378.