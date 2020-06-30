Contractor Awarded Best in the Triangle

Garner, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- The One Team Restoration group, a construction company serving the Triangle area of North Carolina, is pleased to announce they are the recipients of the Best Of award for contractor. This is a major award for the company.



The Triangle is the area of North Carolina famous for its three universities and research. Some of the best and brightest minds in the country call this area home. For a small contractor to win an award like this is significant.



"There are a good many contractors in the Triangle. People that need our specific move into the area are very particular about what they want, and how they want it done. My team and I work diligently with our customers and clients to provide the absolute best for them," said Jake Gray, owner of One Team Restoration.



One Team Restoration offers the absolute best in repairs and demolition from a variety of causes such as water, fire and mold. Each one of these requires a delicate hand and careful work to help return the home to the customer's original view and satisfaction.



Water damage in particular can be very damaging and dangerous. Water leads to mold and in particular Black Mold, one of, if not the, most dangerous of all molds. One Team Restoration is very familiar with Black Mold.



"Black Mold is very serious, and we do not recommend anyone try and deal with it on their own. Black mold spreads easily and affects respiratory systems. Special equipment and training is required to remove Black Mold completely from a home," said Gray.



Water and mold damage are only a part of the work One Team Restoration does. Fire damage, another field they specialize in, often does not create a total loss. At times, One Team Restoration is able to restore the home back to its original condition.



No matter if it is water or fire damage, the team is able to help the homeowner get back to their regular lives quickly. This is one of the ways One Team Restoration sets themselves apart and made them worthy of the award.



One Team Restoration has a website with examples of their work pre and post. More information about them and their award is on the website and their Facebook page.



About One Team Restoration

One Team Restoration is a privately held business management company that is headquartered in Garner, NC specializing in offering commercial and residential disaster restoration services. We're driven to generate superior service, value, and brand quality – people are our best asset. One Team Restoration is proud of its capability of recruiting, training and retaining the top restoration personnel in the industry.



One Team Restoration's team averages more than 10 years of restoration industry expertise and has the ability to balance customer priorities. Our company believes that value enhancement starts with quick response to rapidly returning businesses and home to full use. It decreases customer downtime, as well as any related interruption expenses. We additionally believe that vertical integration of offerings ensures efficiency and quality throughout the whole process of restoration.



