Contractor Insurance Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by Next Insurance, Travelers, Nationwide, Markel

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

ICICI Lombard (India), HDFC Ergo (India), OICL (India), the Hartford (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Next Insurance (United Insurance), Travelers (United States), Nationwide (United States), Markel (United States)



Market Overview of Contractor Insurance

Contractors insurance is a non-standard insurance policy designed to cover a spectrum of risks which a construction project is exposed to from the beginning to end of project. It typically covers risks of property damage and third-party injury or damage claims. Most of the times, both contractor and employer take insurance policies thus both have their rights to claim. However, they have obligation to report any damage or injury that might result in a claim.



Market Trends

- Offering niche products to best match requirements of customers

- Offering a set of insurance products



Drivers

- Emerging markets are showing increasing demands for Contactors Insurance

- The use of advanced analytical skills is becoming



Challenges

- The biggest challenge in this type of Insurance is as the economic slowdown began, customers for the insurance suddenly faded away as the construction works stopped



Opportunities

- More and more countries and regions are setting minimum requirements for contractor insurance thus market is set to see boom in near future



If you are involved in the Contractor Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players.



The Contractor Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Products (General Liability Insurance, Auto Liability and physical damage Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance, Umbrella Insurance, Project specific builders risk Insurance), Channels (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)



Regions Covered in the Global Contractor Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



