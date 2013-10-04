Contractor Place Undergoes Complete Redesign to Optimize Contractor Directory Listings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Contractors perform invaluable work all across the country every single day, yet it can often be difficult for clients to decide on the right contractor to commission for the work they want undertaken. Contractor Place has made this easier than ever by providing general contractor directory listings in which contractors opt in to advertise their services. Now it has an exhaustive list of quality, qualified contractors, Contractor Place has done an about-face in its design and has loaded its front end not toward those wishing to post listings, but those looking to find contractors, ensuring those listed generate the maximum number of leads.



From home remodelling to awnings to masonry and energy efficiency refitting, contractors offering top quality services now have a graphical featured listing that can be featured on the home page, which a potential client can click to find out everything they need to know, including specializations, website address, contact details and even user feedback ratings.



The site has also introduced a vetting process whereby only verified companies can publish their listings on the site, ensuring that potential clients find no dead ends in the directory and will only ever find live links in whichever category they choose from, based on all services offered by directory members both common and niche.



A spokesperson for Contractor Place explained, “The original design of the website was easy and efficient for contractors to add their details to, but it suffered drawbacks for the very people the contractors were trying to attract. The new design is end user focussed, has a more intensive verification process for contractors, and is an excellent means by which contractors and clients can connect, providing a user friendly space to find contractors quickly and easily, no matter the job.”



About Contractor Place

Contractor Place has been redesigned from the ground up and is now one of the best lead gen vehicles for contractors, second only to their own website. Contractor Place is not a middle man capturing leads just to sell them to the very people who are paying to advertise with them. This directory is built by a contractor for contractors. It will provide the end user with relevant and useful information, as well as a review system that will show up in search results, which in turn provides value for everyone involved. For more information, please visit: http://www.contractor-place.com/