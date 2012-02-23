Contractor Take Home Pay and Limited or Umbrella Company iPhone Apps Launched

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- Growth of Contracting as a career continues to rise.



SJD Accountancy, the UK’s largest accountants for contractors, recorded one of its best ever years in 2011 in terms of new contractors becoming clients. They saw an incredible 51% increase on 2009’s new client numbers (2009 was the worst of the recession years for contractor growth). SJD are now accountants to over 11,000 Limited company contractors, freelancers, interims, consultants and SME’s.



Despite tough economic conditions and the freezing/reduction in permanent positions, projects must still be completed and legacy IT systems still need to be upgraded. So it appears UK businesses are relying more and more on the flexible, mobile, highly skilled and motivated professional contractor market to fulfil positions ensuring companies, and the public sector don’t slip behind in their commercial projects.



To support this rise, and help people interested in going freelance, contractor accountants SJD Accountancy has developed two great iPhone apps:



Limited Company or PAYE Umbrella Company Checker - which enables contractors, freelancers, consultants or interims to understand which method might be suitable for them: trading through a Limited company or working through a PAYE Umbrella Company.



Contractor Tax Calculator - this helpful and simple to use calculator helps contractors to work out what tax might be due with any given daily rate. Contractors can vary the length of their contract and hours worked, and even book a free contractor accountant meeting.



Links to both iPhone apps are on SJD Accountancy’s website home page along with guides on expenses and IR35.



About SJD Accountancy:

SJD Accountancy is the UK's largest specialist provider of fixed fee, limited company accountancy services to contractors, freelancers and Small Businesses. It is the only national specialist firm of accountants with offices in all major cities, and is the chosen accountancy firm for more than 11,000 clients.



SJD Accountancy has been acting for contractors and small businesses since 1992 and is the most recommended accountancy firm on the Internet. It has more qualified staff than any other specialist firm, with qualifications covering the major Tax and Accountancy bodies, including ATII, ATT, ACCA, CA, ACA, FCCA, ACMA.



SJD Accountancy offers a complete package including completion of accounts, payroll bureau, dividends, corporation tax computations, personal taxation and all company returns.



On top of all that, SJD Accountancy has also won every relevant industry award possible, including:



- ‘Best Accountant for Contractors’ - Contractor UK 2011 - 2006

- ‘Small firm of the Year’ - Accountancy Age 2007 & 2004

- ‘Medium firm of the Year’ - Finalist Accountancy Age 2010

- ‘Customer Commitment Award’ - Institute of Customer Service 2011

- ‘Compliant Accountants’ - APSCo Compliancy Audit 2011

- ‘Accountant of the Year’ - British Accountancy Awards 2011

- ‘National Chamber of Commerce Award 2010’

- ‘Sunday Times Best Small Companies’ - Award 2009 - 2007

- ‘Best Professional Team of the Year’ - UK Customer Experience Award 2011



And most importantly, in a recent survey 98% of their clients rated SJD Accountancy as 'better than other accountants' - and they are working hard to convince the other 2%!