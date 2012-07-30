Contractors Directory Is Now Available at Ashby Lumber Locations in Berkeley and Concord, Calif

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Since the day it opened for business, Ashby Lumber has strived to offer its customers a wide selection of products, high quality materials, and fair prices.



From lumber and other building supplies to finish hardware and much more, the Berkeley hardware store sells to both contractors and homeowners. Ashby Lumber, which has a second location in Concord, Calif., serves the entire Bay Area and is the only lumber retailer with full size yards in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.



The owners of Ashby Lumber understand that while some homeowners are able to tackle construction and home repair jobs on their own, many more need help from professionals to get their projects completed.



That is why the company’s website features a contractor directory that can help connect local builders to consumers. The directory of area contractors is an easy to navigate site that includes a wide variety of services from around the Bay Area. Clicking on the names of the contractors will bring up detailed information about their companies as well as each one’s address, phone number and website.



The contractor directory is easy to find; customers can access it by selecting the corresponding category tab on the home page of the website.



The in-depth directory is just one of many ways that Ashby Lumber makes sure that its customers have the best-possible experience.



“In addition to customer service, our competitive pricing, broad selection, and quality materials keep customers coming back,” an article on the website noted, adding that Ashby Lumber sells features everything from foundation materials to finish products.



“We will special order just about anything you need and are experts in this area. We invite you to visit either of our locations or let any of our fifteen delivery trucks bring materials to you.”



Both Ashby Lumber locations sell a variety of lumber and sheetgoods to framers, landscapers, remodelers, fence and deck experts, and do-it-yourselfers. The company’s website can help customers find what they are looking for quickly and easily. Selecting the “Products” tab will bring up specific choices including Building Materials & Hardware, Eco Friendly Building Products, Doors, and Windows. Clicking on a logo will bring people to the manufacturer’s website for a more complete view of available products.



About Ashby Lumber

Ashby Lumber is a retail lumberyard serving the entire Bay Area with stores in Berkeley and Concord. We are uniquely situated to serve Alameda and Contra Costa counties as Ashby Lumber is the only lumber retailer with full size yards in both counties. In an age of increasingly impersonal service, the employees of Ashby Lumber are unique as they are genuinely helpful and interested. This has allowed Ashby Lumber to prosper in an era of box retailing. For more information, please visit http://www.ashbylumber.com/site