New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Contrast media or contrast agent allows in increasing the contrast of different bodily structures or fluids while conducting the process of medical imaging by altering or absorbing external ultrasound or electromagnetism, emitting radiation themselves. The growing prevalence of several chronic conditions, including cardiac disorders and cancer, is propelling the market's dynamics widely. The global market for contrast media has been predicted to accumulate worth USD 6.56 Billion by the year 2027, rising at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.



Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., and iMAX.



Market Dynamics



Significant advancements in the contrast agents' composition over the past few decades have made them safer as well as better tolerated by the patients. Therefore, these agents find their extensive use in numerous examinations, especially for severely unwell patients. The growing prevalence of different chronic diseases, including neurological disease, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, has led to the industry's steadfast growth. Moreover, a rising number of government institution's approvals is predicted to fuel the market's growth. Various key players are focusing on investing in the R&D activities for developing innovative products, providing better patient outcomes with lesser side effects. However, numerous factors, including allergies and side effects, could hamper the overall industry's growth. Furthermore, the high costs of imaging tests and the unavailability of trained medical professionals are some of the factors obstructing the industry's development.



Regional Outlook



The North America region is accounted for a considerable market due to the existence of renowned key players. Asia Pacific region is foreseen to grow at a fast pace in the industry because of the growing setups in healthcare and growing geriatric population.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Contrast Media market on the basis of product, modality, application and region:



By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Iodinated

Water-soluble

High osmolality contrast media

Low osmolality contrast media

Water-insoluble

Barium-based

Gadolinium-based

Others



By Modality Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



X-ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Others



By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



