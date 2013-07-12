Contribute in Eco-Friendly Precious Metals Processing and Receive Gold

Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Precious Metal Processors, a company that has produced gold, silver, platinum, and palladium since 1997, has launched a crowd funding project to upgrade to an eco-friendly plasma processing machine that will increase productivity by at least 50%.



Contributors to the fund will receive compensation in gold. The company plans to raise $55,000 and purchase the machine by July 15, 2013. Estimated delivery of gold is October 2013, with perks doubled for donations made by July 19. Additional compensation is offered to contributors who spread the word.



The machine, which meets EPA guidelines to protect the environment, sifts through dirt and tailings and attracts tiny gold particles to one another, vibrating them into a solid nugget. “We’re taking leftover rubble and coming up with gold in your hand,” President Geoff Becket said. “This idea was designed to keep the world as we know it safe.”



The upgrade will promote more efficient, safe, and eco-friendly mining practices. To learn more and contribute, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/world-s-greenest-treasure-hunt and http://www.preciousmetalprocessors.com.



Contact:

[Geoff Beckett]

[941-275-2545]

[Metalssystems@gmail.com