Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Control Medical Technology, LLC (Control Medical Technology) is a US-based development stage medical device company. Control Medical Technology designs, develops and markets medical equipments to assist physicians, nurses, technicians and others. The company's products include aspire aspirator and drainage system, aspire biopsy and among others. Its aspirator devices are used to remove fluids, tissue, thrombus and other pathology for use in cardiovascular, oncology, spine, pain management, wound irrigation, lavage, and general procedures. The company is certified with ISO 13485:2003 for its quality management systems. It operates through its offices in Park City, Utah and Hallandale Beach. Control Medical Technology is headquartered in Park City, Utah, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Control Medical Technology, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
