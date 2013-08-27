Control Your Thyroid Now, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Nicholas Stiles comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



This book will help you understand the thyroid and its role in your health while providing information that can make living with a thyroid problem much simpler.



About Nicholas Stiles

Nicholas Stiles is known to be a bit of a health nut as he spends a lot of time doing research and writing books on natural ways to get or remain healthy. His latest research process has him focusing on the numerous benefits of keeping one?s thyroid gland under control. Nicholas is aware that this is something that people hear about all the time but rarely take time to seriously think about. He has written this book to increase people?s awareness and focus on the benefits of controlling the function of their own thyroid gland, as it really plays an important role in the overall health of an individual.



Pick up a copy of Control Your Thyroid Now at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Control Your Thyroid Now at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Control-Your-Thyroid-Now-ebook/dp/B00DT8OW3Q



Control Your Thyroid Now at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840452



Read what other people are saying about Control Your Thyroid Now on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18174590-control-your-thyroid-now



Control Your Thyroid Now * by Nicholas Stiles

Publication Date: May 25, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840452

Print ISBN: 9781628840445

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