Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market & Pipeline Insight market report to its offering

Controlled drug delivery refers to a system combining the formulation components and devices with the objective of releasing a drug at a predictable rate. The controlled drug delivery system makes it possible in vivo, irrespective of whether the administration of the drug is done through the injected or non-injected route. A controlled drug delivery is observed to occur when a natural or a synthetic polymer is carefully combined with a drug in a manner which enables the release of the active agent from the material in the pre-specified method.



As compared to other forms of targeted drug delivery, the controlled drug delivery system is considered to be more appropriate as it has been successful in delivering the drug at a predetermined rate, locally or systemically for a predetermined period of time. Two major advantages offered by this system include the maintenance of therapeutically optimum drug concentrations in the plasma without major fluctuations through the zero-order release and the absence of the need for frequent single dose administrations. Other advantages include reduced delivery times, which help in improving patient compliance rate, improved levels of clinical efficacy to reduce the side effects and increased bioavailability.



An increase in the proportion of aged people in a society is directly linked to the rising incidence of some specific diseases like cancer, thus relating to the demand for delivery of drugs through the controlled release mechanism. This coupled with increased research activities have led the pharma companies, to focus more on this space, which has in turn become a major driver of this market, thus reflecting the growing need for this technology. Factors like lower dosages, effective administration of drugs, and easy penetration have together made this system a very popular one among the stakeholders. Thus with these drivers pushing the market, it is expected that the controlled drug delivery market would register a growth rate of 10% in the years to come.



The recent breakthroughs in the controlled oral delivery in the field of water-insoluble drugs and biopharmaceuticals are expected to significantly impact the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, the continuous improvement in the current delivery technologies like novel excipients, processes, and equipment as new tools formulation which scientists could use to develop oral controlled-release formulations has had a significant influence in decreasing cost and increasing the efficiency.



Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market & Pipeline Insight Report Highlights:



Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Overview

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Mechanism

Clinical Pipeline by Phase & Target Indications

Drug Profiles in Report: 451

Drug Profile in Active Clinical Phase (Research till Registration): 234

Majority of Controlled Release Drug in Phase-II Development: 58

Marketed Controlled Release Drugs: 140

Suspended & Discontinued Drug Profiles



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