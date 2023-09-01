Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2023 -- A recent research report titled "

Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market: Global Forecast (2023-2028)" by MarketsandMarkets reveals significant growth projections for the controlled-release fertilizers market. The report estimates that the market, valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023, will reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.



The surge in demand for controlled-release fertilizers is primarily attributed to their capacity to bolster nutrient efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and align with sustainable agricultural methodologies. This convergence of benefits addresses the concerns of both farmers and environmental advocates.



The slow-release fertilizer segment is anticipated to lead the growth trajectory, boasting the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These fertilizers have gained traction due to their ability to enhance agricultural sustainability and productivity. Their gradual nutrient release aligns with precision agriculture, optimizing nutrient uptake and minimizing wastage. This approach aligns with modern farming strategies that prioritize resource management, environmental regulations, and crop viability.



Remarkably, the non-agricultural sector emerged as a strong driver of the controlled-release fertilizers market in 2022. Urban spaces, including golf courses, parks, and residential areas, have embraced these fertilizers for their sustainable and visually appealing landscaping solutions. Beyond aesthetics, the controlled nutrient release results in fewer application cycles, appealing to non-agricultural users seeking operational efficiency.



Argentina is poised to be the standout performer in South America's controlled-release fertilizers market. With a commitment to sustainable farming practices and a strong agricultural foundation, Argentina's emphasis on innovation and strategic export positioning makes it conducive for both the production and adoption of controlled-release fertilizers. This dominance is anticipated to fuel the sector's growth, solidifying Argentina's role in transforming agricultural practices in the region.



The major players in this market include Yara, Nutrien Ltd., Mosaic, ICL, Nufarm, Kingenta, ScottsMiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helena Chemicals, and SQM.



