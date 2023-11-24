Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Set to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2028, Driven by Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2023 -- In a recent research report titled "Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by MarketsandMarkets," the controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for controlled-release fertilizers, driven by their capacity to improve nutrient efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and align with sustainable agricultural practices.



Download PDF Brochure



The slow-release segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the inherent benefits of slow-release fertilizers in enhancing agricultural sustainability and productivity. These fertilizers align with precision agriculture techniques, ensuring optimal nutrient uptake by crops while minimizing wastage. The adoption of slow-release fertilizers is further driven by factors such as resource management improvement, reduction of nutrient runoff, and compliance with environmental regulations.



The non-agriculture segment emerged as a significant driver in the controlled-release fertilizer market in 2022. Urban areas are increasingly relying on controlled-release fertilizers for sustainable solutions in golf courses, municipal parks, residential complexes, and other non-agricultural spaces. The controlled and gradual nutrient release of these fertilizers contributes to lush and vibrant green spaces, enhancing the aesthetics of urban environments.



Argentina is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the South American region. The country's commitment to sustainable farming practices aligns with the global trend, making controlled-release fertilizers a natural fit. Argentina's strong agricultural foundation, focus on innovation, and strategic export position create favorable conditions for both the production and adoption of controlled-release fertilizers.



Make an Inquiry



Major players in the controlled-release fertilizers market include Yara, Nutrien Ltd., Mosaic, ICL, Nufarm, Kingenta, ScottsMiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helena Chemicals, and SQM.



This market trend reflects a global shift towards sustainable agricultural practices, where controlled-release fertilizers play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of both farmers and environmental concerns.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441