New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,543.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the controlled-release fertilizers market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Controlled-Release Fertilizers market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3694



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers market and profiled in the report are:



Mosaic Company, Koch Industries, Nutrien Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Nufarm Limited, the Andersons Inc., Yara International ASA, SQM, DeltaChem, and Helena Chemical, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Slow-Release

Urea-Formaldehyde

Urea-Isobutyraldehyde

Urea-Acetaldehyde

Others

Coated & Encapsulated

Sulfur Coatings

Polymer Coatings

Others

Nitrogen Stabilizers

Nitrification Inhibitors

Urease Inhibitors



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Foliar

Fertigation

Soil

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Non-Agriculture



Browse Complete Report "Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/controlled-release-fertilizers-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3694



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Controlled-Release Fertilizers market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com