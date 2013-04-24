Controller Creator Unveils New Mega Mod Controllers for PS3 and Xbox360 at Great Low Price

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Controller Creator is pleased to announce that they now have the Mega Mod Modded Controller for both the PS3 and the Xbox 360 at fantastic savings. ControllerCreator.com offers the most custom controllers with millions of combinations and the best gameplay enhancements for major shooters on the PS3 and Xbox 360.



Gamers have been upping the ante in terms of gameplay with modded controllers for some time. Finding the best combinations that are also compatible with the most popular shooters can be a difficult task outside of the opinions of other gamers. Controller Creator has just announced that they now have the PS3 Mega Mod and the Xbox 360 Mega Mod Modded Controllers at a great price to gamers.



Controller Creator offers each mod individually at competitive pricing between $9.99 and $14.99, but users can create their own controller and select the Mega Mod which includes all mods for only $99.99 for a savings of over $100. Simple Rapid Fire with an Adjustable Rapid Fire setting is available for $29.99. “Our Mega Mod includes the most popular mods for all of the most popular shooters including Rapid Fire, Drop Shot, Auto Aim and more, said a Controller Creator spokesperson. “Gamers will find it hard to find better modded controllers that are compatible with a greater selection of popular shooter games at a better value.”



Mega Mod Xbox 360 users can choose from Rapid Fire, Adjustable Rapid Fire, Akimbo Rapid Fire, Auto Burst, Auto Scope, Auto Run, Quick Knife. Drop Shot, Fast Reload, Left Trigger, Rapid Fire, Auto Spot and Auto Aim. They are compatible with a host of games on the Xbox 360, including Black Ops 2, Modern Warfare 3, Gears of War 3, Battlefield 3, Black Ops, MW2, Call of Duty 4, World at War, Medal of Honor, Halo 3, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Left 4 Dead 1 & 2, GTA IV and others depending on the mod.



Shooter mods available for PlayStation three include Rapid Fire, Adjustable Rapid Fire Akimbo Rapid Fire, Auto Burst, Auto Scope, Drop Shot, Auto Aim, Quick Scope, Burst Fire, and Quick Knife. They are compatible with a wide variety of PlayStation compatible games depending on the mod. “We’ve got major gamers covered with the widest variety of mods for the widest variety of games anywhere online,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit https://controllercreator.com/



About Controller Creator

The new website offers the most custom controllers and the best gameplay enhancements for major shooters on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Over a million combinations are possible within the Controller Creator available only at ControllerCreator.com. Readers can also find great tips and tricks on their blog.