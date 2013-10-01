Controversial 5 Figure Day Review and Exclusive Bonus (Bryan Winters)

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- A controversial review of the 5 Figure System has been published on a popular IM forum - 5 Figure Day review. This review discusses the process, benefits and drawbacks of the 5FigureDay program and offers a bold bonus that is causing quite a stir in the internet marketing community.



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5 Figure Day is a new viral list building system created by Bryan Winters. Its meant to be a 'business in a box' and a viral list building technology that allows individuals to build their email subscriber list as well as generate commissions from the list. The premise behind the system is to grow one's list virally by leveraging the efforts of others. Many of the processes behind 5FD are automated, and technical skills are not required since everything is provided on a ready-made basis.



Bryan Winters, the creator of 5 Figure Day, is a famous internet marketer who has created several membership sites, training courses and list building systems over the past decade. His most recent success was the 5iphon viral platform, which allowed free members as well as paid take advantage of viral technology to build optin email subscriber lists at a faster pace.



Hanif Quentino, the publisher of the 5 Figure Day review, is also a successful internet marketer who generates a full-time income from his various email marketing and SEO ventures. Hanif discusses the advantages and disadvantages of the system in his detailed review and offers a bold, controversial bonus that is capturing the industry.



The bonus includes 'fast cash' lessons to help build an email list from multiple traffic sources, as well as monetization and engagement tips to help yield better conversions and more income from email marketing. There is also 1-on-1 coaching included via email & phone, a prize giveaway, a high-risk guarantee and a few more incentives.



Click here to download 5 Figure Day Ebook



About 5figureday.com

5 Figure Day is designed by Bryan Winters who is known as one of the most aspiring and famous Internet marketers of present time. He has previously designed a number of membership websites, training systems, list building or traffic generating systems in the recent times.



Click here to download 5 Figure Day Ebook