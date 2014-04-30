Controversial 50 Shades of Grey Rival Gets Rave Reviews from Limited Release

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The latest entry into the Adult Romance category, “Starbucks Bitches” is turning some heads due to the controversial nature of the book, as well as the initial wave of great reviews. Readers on Goodreads gave the book 5 Stars, with comments like; “Way better than 50 Shades of Grey, WAY deeper”, “Intense”, “DEFINITELY erotically charged”, and “LOVED the ending”.



The book is controversial partly because of the brand ‘Starbucks’ being included in the title. This presents a dilemma for the coffee giant, as they normally frown on the use of their brand in media titles, but in this case would be getting widespread and very positive advertising. The main characters centralize their meetings around a Starbucks location, which is consistently shown in a positive light, and mentioned numerous times. There are two independent coffee shops that have already inquired about sponsoring the book, which Starbucks would also not like.



The book is also considered controversial because of the term “bitches” being used in the title, but readers of the book have uniformly defended the usage as positive slang spoken between some of the women, and said it quickly becomes apparent when you delve into the friendships, empowerment and communication styles of the five main female characters. According to author Brian Hodges, the title was created from an all-woman user group.



The novel, which follows the love life of a powerful business woman, a young student, a sexually free wild-child, a frustrated lesbian, and an abused wife, is described as follows: “Five very diverse women band together to form an unlikely, but unbreakable circle of friends, collaborating and scheming their way to better relationships and better lives. When one of them vanishes suspiciously, the others must work together to find her before she disappears forever.



With a wide range of emotional and complicated relationships that span the highs (and lows) of life, Starbucks Bitches takes the reader on a wild ride that is deeply touching, thought provoking, and intensely romantic.



One of the most erotically charged and overtly sexual novels of the century, Starbucks Bitches is an unprecedented adventure in love, lust, and unconditional friendship.”



The book is currently available in print on Amazon.com, and in eBook format on iTunes (through IQWireless) at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/iqwireless-books/id543016184?mt=8. There is a Kindle, Nook, and bigger iTunes release coming in May 2014.



Brian Carter

Media Press Manager

5559 Valdai StreetAurora, CO 80015

(978) 482-7239

Info@StarbucksBitches.com

http://starbucksbitches.com

(978) 482-7239