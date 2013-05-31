Controversial Filmmaker Brings Bloody Skates to "The Toy Soldiers"

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Riding Hood Motion Pictures is proud to announce pre-production has begun on their newest picture from the controversial award winning writer and director, Erik Peter Carlson. "On one evening in a decade of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, the innocence of youth and family unravels,” he says.



The Toy Soldiers is a new “Retro” film from the dark minds that brought audiences the gritty, yet charming surprise hit “Transatlantic Coffee” which garnered nearly a dozen award nominations and continues to awe audiences worldwide on all major streaming platforms.



Startling, shocking, topical, innovative, controversial, and powerfully courageous are just a few of the words to describe, The Toy Soldiers. The film is set in a fictitious 1980‘s California beach town littered with teen hangouts along a carnival pier. The Toy Soldiers takes place primarily in a roller rink/arcade and follows six principal characters whose lives intersect on the final day before their favorite hangout is torn down to make room for condos.



The ambitious script is an honest and unflinching look at the real life complexities and savageries faced by teens and their families when the only world they know ends with the death throes of the roller; a casualty of the times. Even though the film takes place in the 80's, the issues are surprisingly current and familiar. The movie brings what is flashed in front of us on the nightly news to a brutal, yet eye-opening realization. There is little doubt that the film will hit close to home for small-town America. Its perfectly flawed characters try to express themselves genuinely in a society that is busy trying to understand itself.



"We see these gut-wrenching stories daily. We watch, we sigh, and then we forget, until we move on to the next YouTube video, where a teen girl gives her final statement before committing suicide in her bedroom. This stuff pains me. I think about it every day," writer/director Erik Peter Carlson explains.



The film will be shot on location in Los Angeles this summer. Rumors about the hot, young actors and actresses that will be cast have been flooding the industry blogs. The film’s producers, however, have been pretty quiet regarding the casting.



Producers will also be starting a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign to raise additional funds for the essential narrative. "We have secured the funds to make the picture, but we can always make it better, says Carlson. “There are people out there who will want to be a part of this movie because they feel as passionate about its subject matter as I do. We figured, why not give them a chance? It’s really an opportunity for voices to be heard.”



For more information about Riding Hood Motion Picture's “The Toy Soldiers” and to stay up to date on their summer Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://www.facebook.com/thetoysoldiers.



About Riding Hood Motion Pictures

Riding Hood Motion Pictures develops and produces quality narrative motion pictures while maintaining an anti-excess philosophy allowing high quality projects to be made for less. Riding Hood accomplishes this by utilizing valuable resources and industry relationships to maintain studio quality productions at the “independent” budget level; producing projects that are as compelling as they are commercially viable. Their latest release Transatlantic Coffee won over eight top awards, including best picture, best director, best screenplay and best actor, during the 2011-2012 festival season. Currently it’s available on all major streaming platforms including Amazon, Google Play, Roku and on June 11th, iTunes.



