Convenience Distribution Magazine Looks at Stock and Roll Shelving by Retail Handling Solutions

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- According to Convenience Distribution Magazine, Retail Handling Solutions now offers ergonomic and simple Stock & Roll portable shelf stocking carts, which hold case-packed goods and store containers at any shelf height. The carts glide down aisles to make stocking faster, safer and easier. The height of the Stock & Roll platform is easily adjusted with mechanical assist by any employee, regardless of size or strength. Once the platform is raised or lowered, the need to bend and stretch is reduced. Because the unit is movable, it can be used with “U-boat” carts or to transport merchandise from staging areas to stocking locations, eliminating the need to carry heavy loads up and down aisles. The platform has handgrips on all four sides for easy maneuverability on smoothly rolling casters.



Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored. Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



