Convenience Store Market in India 2012 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The Convenience Store Market in India is part of Netscribes' Consumer Goods Industry Series reports. The market will be boosted by the rising income levels coupled with changing lifestyle, resulting in increased demand for convenience shopping.
The report begins with an introduction section, comprising of the description of convenience stores along with the significant focus areas for the development of the domestic convenience store market. The next section provides the global outlook of the convenience store market, mentioning the growth of convenience stores in Japan and the United States. The market overview section begins with the retail industry overview in India, including the market size and growth of the retail sector with distinct share of organized and traditional retail. It also provides a brief idea about the retail supply chain and mentions the ways in which modern retail supply chain is leading to cost reduction. This section also includes the various organized retail formats, providing a brief description and few examples of each format. This is followed by the Convenience store market in India, providing details on the domestic organized convenience store market size in terms of market value and its growth. It also mentions the necessary factors for the success of the convenience stores. Another detailed illustration about the changing shopping trend has been included. Further, the report provides a description of the major segments which attracts consumer spending and their share in the overall retail sector. Food and groceries has always been the most frequently purchased and largest selling segment in the Indian retail sector.
Factors driving the growth of convenience store market in India are also explained in detail. Rising income levels coupled with growing consumerism is providing impetus to the growth in convenience store market. India is one of the most lucrative consumer markets in the world with about one sixth of the global population. Increasing purchases due to ease of payments via plastic cards, stimulates the demand for more convenience stores across the country. Evolving demographics and consumer behavior in India strongly supports the concept of modern retailing, which enables the players to increase their domestic customer base. Growing acceptance towards foreign direct investment in retail creates a favorable impact on the growth of the convenience stores market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bharti Retail Limited, Reliance Fresh Limited, Twenty Four Seven Retail Stores Private Limited, In & Out Convenience Store (Bharat Petroleum), Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, REI Six Ten Retail Limited
