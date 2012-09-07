Converge Point to Offer New Microsoft SharePoint 2010 Starter Pack

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Converge Point, the leading company for SharePoint services, will offer a new Microsoft SharePoint 2010 Intranet Starter Pack. This pack will enable companies and businesses to create a starter corporate intranet on the Microsoft Intranet platform within a very short time frame.



The new Microsoft SharePoint Intranet Starter Pack aims to provide efficient, yet convenient starter pack which can help businesses and companies to quickly build intranet for their company’s successful operations as well as enhanced productivity. Most businesses use Microsoft Excel and Word templates that are shared through emails and as documents. However, tracking and monitoring the progress of company is hard and difficult for completion or approval.



“ConvergePoint was hired to create a global intranet that laid a foundation for facilitating business collaboration between employees across all of the client's office locations. We started with an analysis of the key businesses processes that our client wanted to streamline using an intranet. Meeting with key stakeholders, the team was able to determine the business value of each existing process as well as all proposed and desired modifications. Once our team understood the needs of the business, the next step was to create a project plan to re-engineering these processes into a collaborative workflow of enabled SharePoint sites that would allow employees to create, share and approve information. A phased approach was devised in which a mix of business applications would be deployed in each phase”, one of the SharePoint Consultants said.



Businesses’ issues nowadays revolve around how things can be automated or computerized. Through Converge Point’s new pack, no matter how big or small the business is. The included pre-built components can be used for building intranet immediately. It is estimated that the pack will let businesses build their own intranet in just one week or less. The new offer is also designed to help businesses adapt the package easily.



The leading SharePoint consulting company is confident that this new offer will help businesses around United States boost their productivity. At this time, Converge Point has already deployed a large number of Microsoft SharePoint 2010 solutions to accommodate a variety of customers across United States.



Converge Point was founded in 2002 specializes InfoPath and Microsoft SharePoint services. Services include SharePoint Branding, SharePoint Extranet, SharePoint Governance, SharePoint Implementation, SharePoint Migration, SharePoint Reporting, SharePoint Search, Custom SharePoint Web Parts, and SharePoint Workflows. Products include SharePoint site templates for policies and procedures management, policy and procedure publishing, Certification Testing and Acknowledgement, Contract Lifecycle Management Software and Purchase Order Approval Tracking.



