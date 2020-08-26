Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Converged Infrastructure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Converged Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Converged Infrastructure Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hong Kong), VMware (United States), Pivot3 (United States), Cisco (United States)', Huawei (China), NetApp (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Microsoft (United States), MemVerge (United States)



Brief Overview on Converged Infrastructure

Convergence infrastructure is a hardware solution designed to prevent and overcome the inefficiencies of traditional center management and computing. It is helpful in minimizing the compatibility issues and provides ease in management, computing, networking, storages and software that regulates it as a single converged system and provides faster operations. However, as it is a hardware-based solution it provides limited flexibility in management and lack of awareness about this technology might slow down the market.

On 22nd April 2019, Pivot3 hosted the application-specific silos of underutilized infrastructure resources. The requirement of providing accessibility of data to newly advanced distributed enterprises and different Information technology infrastructure.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Efficiency and Reliability in Information Technology (IT)

- Growing Need for Data Protection in Organisations

- Need for Reducing Complexities in Data Center Management



Market Trend

- Growing Prevalence of Converged Infrastructure in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

- Increasing use in Healthcare and Electronic Industry



Market Challenges

- High Cost Involved in Managing and Maintenance of Converged Infrastructure



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness and Limited Flexibility in Converged Infrastructure Solutions

- Risk of Data Security and Safety



Market Opportunities:

- Adoption of Cloud-based Converged Infrastructure is boosting the Demand of Market

- Easing the Deployment of Converged Infrastructure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



