Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Convergys Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Convergys Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Convergys Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Convergys Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Convergys Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Convergys Corporation (Convergys) offers relationship management solutions. The company provides agent-assisted services, self-service and technology solutions and business support system (BSS) solutions. These solutions find applications in several industrial verticals such as communications, financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and government. Additionally, it offers customer service solutions, customer retention solutions, sales solutions, technical support and back office solutions, social interaction solutions, collections management, intelligent interaction solutions and business-to-business solutions. The company handles over 4 billion customer contracts per year through 70 contact centers located across North America, Latin and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Convergys is headquartered in Ohio, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Convergys Corporation



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