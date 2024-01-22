Conversation Intelligence Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : VoiceOps, Jiminny, Chorus.ai, ExecVision

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Conversation Intelligence Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) (United States), VoiceOps (United States), CallRail (United States), Gong.io (United States), Jiminny (United Kingdom), Balto (United States), SalesLoft (United States), Convin (India), RingDNA (United States), ExecVision (United States), DialogTech (United States), Dialpad (United States)



Scope of the Report of Conversation Intelligence Platform

Conversation intelligence Platform record, transcribe and analyze sales calls. Conversation intelligence Platform can detect keywords and subjects of conversation by monitoring sales conversations, allowing users to rapidly navigate to particular places in the recordings and further analyze important information. Businesses can use the Conversation Intelligence Platform to take notes on key conversations with potential buyers, identify risky or non-compliant conversation topics, coach new sales reps on best practices, and any other use cases that can be derived from the analysis and transcription of sales calls.



On 21 July 2021, Chorus.ai announced the availability of the Chorus app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Chorus' Conversation Intelligence capabilities are now integrated directly into the Zoom Meeting experience with the new app. With the Chorus app for Zoom, it can effortlessly integrate the power of Conversation Intelligence into every conference. This Chorus extension allows merchants to have better, more meaningful real-time conversations. The Chorus app for Zoom, which is available as an integrated experience within Zoom Meetings, allows revenue teams to be more engaged in conversations, resulting in deeper connections and, as a result, greater conversion rates.



The Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Call Recording, Call Transcription, Call Analysis), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Software, Service), End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Government, Education, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Benefits of High Standard Accuracy to Detect and Correct Call Handling Issues

- Adoption of Conversation Intelligence Platform by Social Media Platform



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Statics of a Conversation Including Talk Ratios, Customer Interactivity, and Total Call Duration

- Need to Understand and Predict Consumer Behaviour and Optimize Marketing Performance



Market Trend:

- Digitalization of AI and Machine-Learning Algorithms that Rapidly Analyse the Full Context, Experience, and Outcome of Every Call



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



