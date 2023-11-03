Conversational AI Market Growth in Italy

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2023 -- Conversational AI solution is being widely adopted by businesses in Italy to enhance customer service. Chatbots and virtual assistants respond immediately to customer inquiries, improving response times and overall customer satisfaction. In Italy's highly competitive eCommerce vertical, conversational AI solutions guide users through shopping, recommend products, answer customer queries, and facilitate purchases. Conversational AI plays a crucial role in enhancing the online shopping experience in Italy. Moreover, eCommerce sales in Italy is projected to grow by double digits in the current year, and conversational AI solutions played a crucial role in improving the online shopping experience, contributing to the market growth.



Voice-activated AI and smart speakers are on the rise in Italy. In 2020, the number of Italian users of voice-activated digital assistants reached 6.5 million, indicating a growing interest in voice-activated AI solutions.



Companies offering voice-activated AI solutions in Italy recognized the importance of language localization. Italian-language support for digital assistants has improved, making it easier for users to interact and receive responses in their native language.



Italy's government agencies and public services leverage conversational AI solutions to provide information about public programs, answer common questions, and assist citizens in navigating bureaucratic processes. Like the rest of the European Union, Italy has stringent data privacy regulations, including GDPR so the companies are implementing conversational AI solutions, which are mainly focused on ensuring data privacy and compliance with these regulations.



Conversational AI implementation in Italy has seen significant growth across various verticals such as retail and eCommerce, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, education, government, and travel and hospitality. Conversational AI will evolve to recognize context and provide more personalized responses which is vital to improve user experiences and engagement across major industry verticals in Italy.