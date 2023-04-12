Conversational AI Market Size Is Projected to Hit $29.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- According to a research report "Conversational AI Market by Offering, Conversational Interface, Business Function (Sales & Marketing, HR, ITSM), Channel, Technology, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Conversational AI market is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 to USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



Browse 366 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Conversational AI Market"



Chatbots segment to account for highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Conversational AI market is bifurcated on the basis of conversational interface. The market size of chatbots estimated to be largest and projected to have a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the chatbots segment is attributed to the increasing demand for AI-powered chatbots for various use cases across verticals. The rising need to reduce human error leads to more accurate information presented to customers and faster time to resolution with the deployment of voicebots across the globe. The rising popularity of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot will drastically spur the conversational AI growth rate in coming years due to trending use cases across key industry verticals.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The Conversational AI market is bifurcated on the basis of verticals such as BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, IT & ITES, telecom, retail & eCommerce, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, automotive & transportation, and others (government, education, construction & real estate, agriculture, energy & utilities, and manufacturing). Vendors in the conversational AI market must understand end-user requirements within an industry and customize their solution offerings and services to make their virtual assistance flexible, scalable, and manageable. The growth of the BFSI vertical is attributed to the increased adoption of conversational AI solutions by financial institutions, which helps them improve the customer experience. Moreover, rising need to empower employees, boost productivity, save time and money, and better support the customer service, IT, and HR teams to pave the way for BFSI sector to utilize conversational AI solutions across the globe.



Asia Pacific to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The CAGR of the Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The market demand for Conversational AI is expected to expand due to the rising acceptance of cloud deployment services by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and the higher prevalence of connected devices in emerging economies. Increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services with the rising customer commitment via social media platforms is estimated to open new growth avenues for conversational AI vendors across the Asia Pacific. Rapid identification of customer intent and resolution of issues in real-time to pave the way for conversational AI vendors to deploy conversational AI solutions to significantly improve customer experience in the region.



Major vendors in the global Conversational AI market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), Baidu (China), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), OpenAI (US), Kore.ai (US), LivePerson (US), Avaamo (US), SoundHound (US), Kasisto (US), MindMeld (US), Solvvy (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Pypestream (US) Saarthi.ai (India), Inbenta (US), Conversica (US), Haptik (India), Gupshup (US), Cognigy (Germany), Yellow.ai (US), AssemblyAI (US), Senseforth.ai (US), Rasa (Germany), Rulai (US), Exceed.ai (US), Clinc (US), and Laiye (China).



