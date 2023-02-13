Conversational AI Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Demand, Technological Advancements, Opportunities for Businesses and Investors Forecast to 2028

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Conversational AI Market Scope & Overview



The global Conversational AI market size will reach USD 12500 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period.



Understanding the dynamics of a particular market or business requires doing extensive market research. While closely monitoring changing market patterns, it explores the underlying tenets and laws that underpin the market. It is crucial to do a thorough analysis of the industry landscape before conducting Conversational AI research. This entails keeping track of the most recent innovations and developments on the global market and evaluating how they will affect the sector.



A market research report on Conversational AI is meant to give readers a thorough overview of the industry, including its sectors and overall outlook. By conducting a thorough examination of the market, the research pinpoints the difficulties the sector is now facing and offers a detailed breakdown of its advantages and disadvantages.



Major Players Covered in Conversational AI market report are:



SAP

Oracle

Nuance

Microsoft

IBM

Haptik

Google

Conversica

Baidu

AWS

Artificial Solutions



Market Segmentation Analysis



Understanding the many components of the global Conversational AI market requires conducting market research. The study assesses the sales produced in each location while also analyzing the market size by geographic region. This makes it possible for businesses to comprehend the distribution of the market and the major factors influencing the growth of the sector.



The Conversational AI Market Major Segments and Subsegments Listed Below:



Conversational AI Market Segmentation, By Type



IVA

Chatbots



Conversational AI Market Segmentation, By Application



Customer Support

Personal Assistant

Customer Engagement

Retention



Conversational AI Market Segmentation, By Region



North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



Market research is a useful technique for determining how certain situations, like the COVID-19 epidemic, may affect different businesses. The research investigates how the pandemic has affected the global market in the example of the Conversational AI market.



Impact of Ukraine-Russia War



The report's objective is to present the most recent data on how the war between Ukraine and Russia is affecting the global Conversational AI market. Market participants need this information in order to establish plans that will secure the stability of their companies and make educated judgments.



Impact of Global Recession



The market analysis part of the report explores how the global economic downturn has affected both the global Conversational AI market and important regional markets. The global economy has undergone tremendous upheaval as a result of the crisis, and in order for businesses to make wise business decisions and prepare for the future, it is crucial that they have a thorough grasp of these changes' long-term repercussions.



Regional Outlook



The market research focuses on the important players who have a significant impact on the growth of these markets as well as the key factors that propel regional market growth. The most recent study on the Conversational AI industry offers in-depth analysis and insights into the most significant international and local markets.



Competitive Analysis



Participants in the business can use the market research report's insightful information to design their product lineups and marketing plans. It looks at the significant changes that are impacting the Conversational AI market's expansion and offers a detailed analysis of the important market elements, including market drivers, difficulties, and opportunities.



Key Questions Answered in the Conversational AI Market Report



Who among the players in the market has the highest share, and how do they keep their edge over others?



By the end of the forecast period, what are the projections for the market's size, share, and compound annual growth rate?



What significant events are anticipated to have a significant impact on the market's dynamics globally?



Conclusion



The research report provides a thorough review of the Conversational AI industry with a focus on the major trends, patterns, occasions, and marketing tactics that are influencing the market.



Table of Content



1 Scope of the Report



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Conversational AI by Company



4 World Historic Review for Conversational AI by Geographic Region



5 Americas



6 APAC



7 Europe



8 Middle East & Africa



9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer



12 World Forecast Review for Conversational AI by Geographic Region



13 Key Players Analysis



14 Research Findings and Conclusion



