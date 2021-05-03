Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 4.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

SAP SE

Conversica Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Avaamo Inc.



Important Points Mentioned in the Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Factors such as robust presence of international Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Platform



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Chatbots



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

Machine Learning

Deep Learning



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

E-Commerce

Retail

BFSI

Telecom

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…