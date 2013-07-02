Conversational Arts Is Proud to Announce a Licensing Agreement with California Pet and Nature Artist Chris Galligan

New Bedford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Galligan has produced limited edition prints for CB2 as well as partnered with many of America's top retailers and assistance organizations including the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Cesar Milan Foundation and the Humane Society of the United States.



He has been published in various magazines, including "Animal Fair," "944,"Metropolitan Home," "Coastal Living," "The Weekly Star", "Beauty News L.A.," "The Corsair,"and "Decor Magazine".



Conversational Arts manufactures eco-friendly, made in America, pet and nature themed pillows, tote bags and more by award winning artists.



All of C/A products are eco-friendly and made in America. C/A uses a water-less printing process that provides a sustainable alternative to dyeing and printing. C/A fabrics are made of recycled plastic bottles so they don't end up in a landfill while dyes are recycled into tar and asphalt. C/A says that “using this technology to make a single pillow can save up to 25 gallons of water”.



Conversational Arts is passionate about offering earth friendly, designer made pet and nature pillows, tote bags and more. Products are available wholesale and retail at: www.conversationalarts.com.



