Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC:CVLB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC: CVLB) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Conversion Labs, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC: CVLB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC: CVLB officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Conversion Labs, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $8.32 million in 2018 to $12.46 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss increased from $1.24 million in 2018 to $3.13 million in 2019.



Shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTC: CVLB) increased from $0.10 per share in March 2020, to as high as $1.12 per share on July 21, 2020.



