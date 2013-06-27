Conversion Rate Optimization Now Included by Lead to Conversion for All New SEO Clients

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Lead to Conversion is now offering all new clients conversion rate optimization services as part of their online marketing and SEO campaigns. This integral service can be the differentiating factor between a good website and a great one, built for maximum success, as well as the difference between typical SEO companies, and the unparalleled, expert work produced by Lead to Conversion.



Conversion rate optimization or CRO is a crucial and often overlooked facet of any website and online marketing program. Small changes to a website's appearance and interface, including variables such as different colors and graphics, buttons, menus, calls to action, overall usability, and more, lead to huge changes in a typical visitor's behavior on that page.



Lead to Conversion carefully analyzes factors such as these, testing for user preferences and finding the changes, big or small, which lead to improved conversions.



An increase in traffic or page views doesn't mean anything if tangible bottom line results aren't produced. For one business, that may be making a product sale online; for another that may be getting a visitor to call the office, schedule an appointment, or sign up for a newsletter.



"Lead to Conversion is more than the name of the company, it's a focus and priority for the work we do with our clients," said Matt Travers, Director of Search at Lead to Conversion.



"Increasing your traffic two- or threefold is a great result, however, just as important, if not more important, will be producing the same level of improvement in your conversions. When you can double or triple your conversion, that’s when your business really thrives, and that's how we ensure that those traffic statistics aren't simply empty numbers."



Additionally, websites which prove to be more valuable to their visitors even tend to perform better in the search engines, receiving more traffic and higher positioning due to their enhanced, high quality user experience.



