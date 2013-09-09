Convert Audio Free Creates MP4 to AVI Converter to Prevent Playback Problems

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- MP4 is the newest evolution of QuickTime format codecs created by Apple technologies to playback video content. The format is largely preferred by experts who create high quality video content using Final Cut Pro X, but suffers in its compatibility with the majority of devices in circulation, requiring additional software or codec installation on Windows, Android and all manner of portable devices. This creates a challenge for those wishing to watch their videos anywhere. Fortunately, Covert Audio Free has risen to this challenge with the introduction of their free MP4 to AVI converter.



AVI is a far more universal format that can be read by most default video players on both PCs and portable devices, allowing users the freedom to watch their downloaded content anywhere. This ability is naturally enticing to content owners, who can use the new software to convert MP4 to AVI in minutes.



The software can be downloaded and installed with just a few clicks from the Convert Audio Free website and can be used immediately without the need for a license or key, enabling users to convert unlimited files in high definition to AVI format and use them on the move.



A spokesperson for Convert Audio Free explained, “We have developed a great many different format to format converters in the realm of audio-visuals because we know this capability is beyond all those who do not have professional video editing suites. Such a suite is far too great an expenditure to meet the demand for video conversion, so we have created a series of free tools that users can use instantly to convert their videos into different formats and overcome the obstacles that developers place in their way. We believe that owned content should be playable however the user wishes, so we have removed those limitations on their behalf.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free has gained a reputation as market leaders in the audio conversion market with a suite of software tools that allow consumers to covert audio files from one format to another without losing audio quality. They have recently launched into the video conversion market again offering all their intuitive tools free of charge. For more information, please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/