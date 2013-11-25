Convert Audio Free Launches MKV to MP4 Converter to Allow Users to Make Their Media Mobile

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- File formats are far from standardized, especially when it comes to media. Though some, like MPG and MP3 are more ubiquitous than others, niche formats are on the rise and become popular because they offer advantages more traditional formats do not. MP4 is now used by Apple products, and has found ubiquity through the popularity of Apple’s mobile technology. MKV is a fast and lithe codec that allows for high quality images from small file sizes, but is not supported by most default players and devices. Convert Audio Free have solved this problem with an MKV to MP4 converter.



Convert Audio Free, who have a long and successful history of providing audio codec converters, have now branched into video and have created software that allows users to convert MKV to MP4. The software is absolutely free and comes with an unlimited license. It can be downloaded and installed in minutes and used an unlimited number of times.



The software is part of a new suite focussing on the video market. Convert Audio Free has targeted this market because visual media is now becoming as popular as music once was with people on the move, and they have responded to this new demand with new products.



A spokesperson for Convert Audio Free explained, “MKV is a popular file format among those who download their media rather than stream it, because it successfully achieves a high image quality while retaining a low file size that makes it portable. Despite this, MKV is not supported by most mobile devices and tablets, whereas MP4 is increasingly the new standard, especially for Apple products. This converter allows individuals to download their media speedily in MKV then convert speedily to MP4 so they can watch their favorite shows on the go.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free specializes in the development of powerful, easy to use and professional audio conversion tools. After two years of successful product launches, they have also now branched out into video conversion tools with the rise in popularity of portable video. Their applications receive excellent ratings and reviews from sites like CNET and from users. For more information please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/