Convert Audio Free Promotes Universal Video Converter to Liberate Users from Format Issues

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The digital realm is filled with formats and not all of them work on all devices, which can cause serious frustration in an age where users wish to make their devices universal. iPhones and iPads still have no support for flash, despite YouTube being one of the most popular websites in the world, and mp4s have only just found support outside of QuickTime. As software providers seem to be slow in providing universal support for the huge volume of different codecs out there, Convert Audio Free has launched a video converter that can create a copy of a video in any format, to any other format.



The video converter can be downloaded in one compilation pack or in individual codec forms so those seeking to convert a large batch of files from one specific format to another don’t need to install the full software. At the same time, the full software provides a complete resource for all video conversion needs, and offers the highest quality conversion rates available.



The free video converter can be downloaded from the website in seconds and installed in minutes. Once installed, it is a permanent, easy to use solution to any future video codec issue and doesn’t require high performance from a PC’s resources.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “This kind of inconvenience shouldn’t exist but as it does, there’s a huge potential market in minimizing and eliminating it. By providing a converter that does for video what our successful audio converters have done for sound, we hope to recruit thousands of new users who will appreciate the high quality of the free software we provide, and in so doing strengthen our brand as we continue to expand into new areas. It’s a bold new move for us but we’ve been precise in creating the most thorough and universal conversion tool freely available. We have had great feedback from users who can’t believe we give the software away for free.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free began offering audio conversion software for free via sites like CNET. After great customer feedback they now provide free video conversion tools as well. For more information, please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/free-video-converter-pro.html