Convert Audio Free Releases Free AVI Converter for Video Files

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- AVI was one of the first video file formats and arguably one of the highest quality formats available for digitally encoding audio visual information. The AVI format does have disadvantages however, it is totally uncompressed, meaning that file sizes balloon even in standard definition. With high definition now becoming the standard, many people are looking to convert their huge AVI collections into slighter, more portable formats such as MPEG and MP4 for use on modern devices including smartphones and tablets. Convert Audio Free have now released a free AVI converter to make that possible.



The free AVI converter is a direct download from the Convert Audio Free website, and marks one of a suite of software the company has created in the video conversion market. The converter is easy to use and quick to install, and can convert AVI into a wide range of different formats enabling them to be shared easily on YouTube and Facebook or uploaded onto mobile devices for viewing offline.



Using an AVI converter has previously been an expensive process, but the Convert Audio Free software is free to download, free to use and includes no usage limits, allowing individuals to convert their whole libraries in a single batch if they so wish.



A spokesperson for Convert Audio Free explained, “We have been developing video conversion tools in response to a clear demand from our existing users and a great deal of new users who have since come to us for these new tools. The AVI converter is a perfect example of what users are looking for- a way to preserve the quality of their video files while shrinking their file sizes so that more can be carried on portable devices. The powerful converter has been made free to use so that individuals can make their video content portable and hassle free.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free is an established software development business who produces audio and video conversion software. They have gained a huge following because their solutions are simple to use. The speed and simplicity of their interface has gained them favourable reviews across a number of websites including CNET. For more information, please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/