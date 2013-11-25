Convert Audio Free Releases Soundcloud Downloader to Access Great Tunes Offline

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Soundcloud is a hugely popular music streaming service that gives users access to a database of millions of songs online and makes recommendations based on a user’s taste preferences. Now with over 38 million registered users it represents one of the biggest online communities in the world. However, its service is not without limitations and the chief frustration users report is the inability to download songs from the service. Thanks to Convert Audio Free that is now a possibility, using their new Soundcloud Downloader to get music tracks from Soundcloud and use them on all media devices on demand.



The software will soon be available from the Convert Audio Free website is already scheduled to be picked up by major freeware distributors like CNET and more. With a userbase of over 38 million, the Soundcloud Downloader has the potential to receive a lot of user attention and a massive uptake when it is released days from now.



The software will be free to download and can be used by anyone, with an unlimited free usage license and no features hidden behind a premium price band. The result is easy to use software that gives people access to their music that would ordinarily be denied them.



A spokesperson for Convert Audio Free explained, “Soundcloud is a great service but ultimately it is only accessible on a phone or computer which is dependent on its internet connection to be able to listen to songs. When offline or on the subway individuals are cut off from their music collection when they may need it more than ever. Equally, if they cancel their subscription they risk losing their collection altogether. Our software allows individuals to download MP3 copies of their favorite songs from Soundcloud so they can listen to them on demand, on all devices, anywhere and anytime.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free are software developers who specialise in conversion tools for audio and video. After two years in the business they have established an excellent reputation with a growing user base and critical praise from authorities in the field like CNET. The company prioritise usability and lightweight size over heavy duty software that slows computers down by demanding too much of processors. For more information please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/