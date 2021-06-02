Convert from One QuickBooks Edition to Another with E-Tech

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Having business operations internationally more often than not requires a conversion from one QuickBooks edition to another, while also is the case of setting up files in a version of QuickBooks that is incompatible with the software in another division.



The US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT -- data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



These unique features make it impossible for one version of QuickBooks to read a file from another. QuickBooks UK allows to keep track of your VAT across all sales, expenses and other transactions, generate VAT return in one step – by copying the figures across to the HMRC website, checking exactly how much VAT is owed at any time, charging the correct amount of VAT on products and services and easily manage VAT adjustments that may affect the VAT return.



QuickBooks also calculates the tax that is owed, reminds when the VAT return is due and lets you file to HMRC online.



The Independent recently reported that tens of thousands of British businesses are at risk of failing to follow new rules on keeping digital tax records, according to a survey.



"This could also be because of businesses using different editions of QuickBooks that do not support the tax requirement for the country in which they operate," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha, said.



E-Tech's International edition conversion takes the weight off your shoulders with a conversion that brings both versions into sync.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Multiple US to UK conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/.



