NewGenre Software Presents a Free MKV to AVI Converter

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- NewGenre Software Company is established in 2008 with the aim to provide professional multimedia solutions to their customers worldwide. The new free MKV to AVI Converter developed by them provides people with the chance to watch their favorite videos in more convenient format.



People prefer AVI to MKV format due to a variety of reasons. Although the MKV files are with a high resolution, they are too large and inconvenient to store, so customers prefer a smaller file size of AVI. In addition, there are certain devices that support mainly AVI videos, so people need to convert MKV to AVI in order to watch them.



MKV is known to be a container format that has some additional features compared to AVI. It is able to store both video and audio files and supports subtitle and entries streams. It supports Web streaming and gives customers the option to choose audio streams. It features a menu and people can watch streaming audio and video. The main disadvantage of this format is the big size of the files so that they can support the high resolution.



On the other hand, AVI, which stands for Audio Video Interleave, is also a multimedia container for video and audio data, which supports streaming video and audio and allows their synchronous playback. The AVI advantages include the opportunity of choosing the right codec for achieving a compression of high rate; Windows Media Player and other media players support this format and AVI is used for creating of playable DVDs. It also allows playback, editing, video and audio capture, etc. This format is among the most commonly used due to its basic features and convenience it provides to the users.



Many people search for a way to convert MKV to AVI and although there are some methods available without using special software, they are too complicated for most users. NewGenre Software Company offers a simple way to make this conversion in 3 simple clicks, so the AVI videos will be ready in a few seconds. Their special free software helps people convert MKV files whenever they need.



The new MKV to AVI converter have some great advantages that make it preferred by many users when compared to the other software of this type. It provides customers with fast conversion speed, supports conversion of whole batches to save people’s time, it is very simple to use, even for beginners, offers support in multiple languages and is compatible with Windows XP, 7 and 8.



People, who would like to take advantage of the Free MKV to AVI Converter, can download it here: http://convert-mkv-to-avi.newgenresoft.com/.



About NewGenre Software

Being established in 2008, NewGenre Software is a center for innovative software development, which aim is to provide customers with professional multimedia solutions. The motivated team of developers release many free products to give more people around the world the opportunity to make use of this special software. The main task of the company is to process and broadcast media in the everyday life and over the Internet.