Convert QuickBooks International Editions and Make It Less 'Taxing'

Intuit's Canadian, British and Australian divisions offer versions of QuickBooks that support the unique tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax.



The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African Value Added Taxation, also known as VAT. Because the US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT, data files would need to be converted to the UK version in order to handle VAT filings.



It is known that more than 160 countries in the world use value added taxation, most commonly found in the European Union. This consumption tax is levied on a product at every point of sale at which value has been added.



According to Intuit, a QuickBooks Online user in Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, or South Africa, would have a default set of GST or VAT codes that are created automatically. These represent the most commonly-used GST or VAT rates. In some countries, QuickBooks Online offers customers the ability to select from a list of commonly-used VAT, GST, GCT, IVA, ITBIS or TOT rates.



It is not uncommon for businesses to operate in more than one country or for a company file to be up in a different nationality of QuickBooks, such as a business that has their main office in Canada but also a division in the US that has its own QuickBooks file. Since the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version, it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software.



E-Tech's International Edition Conversion service allows for the conversion of files from QuickBooks US to the UK version, specifically so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



This conversion permits nationality modification to both versions into sync.



It is important to remember, however, that QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be transferred from one file to another. Payroll checks will be transferred as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file. Users will need to be recreated after the merge, and budget data cannot be transferred.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks US to UK conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



