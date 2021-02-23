Convert to QuickBooks Online or Mac with the Multi-Currency Feature Enabled or Disabled

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The Multiple Currency feature was introduced to QuickBooks US Editions in 2009 and International Editions in 2010.



There are multiple advantages to having a multi-currency bank account such as not having to hold separate accounts for each currency. Businesses can carry our regular transactions such as sending money, withdrawing money, paying employees in different currencies. Businesses can also save on expenses with a multi-currency account as transactions with active currencies are exempt from exchange conversion fees.



As appealing as it may be, it is equally important to note that once the feature is enabled, it cannot be disabled and once the home currency is set, it cannot be changed.



Enabling the multi-currency feature also hinders the migration of data from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online and the inability to select multiple customers in invoices for Time and Expense windows. Because of this, it is strongly recommended that a backup copy of the QuickBooks company file be made before turning on the multicurrency feature.



As an alternative to using the feature, experts recommend converting amounts to Microsoft Excel and then pasting your calculations into QuickBooks records.



If the Multi-currency feature was accidentally set and now needs to be removed or is hindering the conversion of a QuickBooks file to QuickBooks Online or Mac, E-Tech has the solution.



Having performed thousands of successful data repairs over the course of more than two decades, E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service pledges to tackle the multi-currency feature from QuickBooks so a file can be easily converted to QuickBooks Online or Mac.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks for Multiple Currency Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/.



