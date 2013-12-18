Convert YouTube Videos to MP4 Format with the YouTube to MP4 Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Media Freeware has introduced a new desktop application called the Free YouTube to MP4 Converter for downloading YouTube videos and converting them into MP4 formats. The new application to convert YouTube to MP4 can be downloaded from the website Download.com. People who wish to download and view their favorite YouTube videos on their PC can rely on the YouTube to MP4 Converter.



While importing different links, the Free YouTube to MP4 Converter will check for validity. This unique software tool guarantees to download and convert multiple files simultaneously without any hassle or trouble. Viewers can search for any particular or specific videos by using the Search tab option. In addition, the settings tab is said to have been designed with certain parameters to make the app work in accordance with the preferences of the user.



The website says, “If you connect to Internet through proxy server, then you can enter your credentials which is in Settings tab and let the app download videos through that proxy server. You can specify the number of parallel downloads as well.”



The specific features of the YouTube to MP4 Converter include high speed conversion, changeable or movable parallel download numbers and more. The quick specifications of this software tool are version: 1.0 and file size: 11.0 MB. Potential customers can go through the website Download.com for collecting more information related to the specifications of this app from Media Freeware.



The Free YouTube to MP4 Converter appears to be compatible with Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Windows NT/XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8, Windows 2000/2003, Windows 98 and Windows Me. Media Freeware offers this application to convert YouTube videos to MP3 formats easily without any hassle.



To get more information about the Free YouTube to MP4 Converter, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Youtube-to-Mp4-Converter/3000-2184_4-76037274.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware has several years of experience in delivering highly sophisticated software applications to people with the help of advanced technology and well-qualified developers. The official website of Media Freeware features different types of apps suitable for various purposes.



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Address: Seattle, WA

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